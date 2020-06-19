OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, June 19
Weather  76.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

FBI seeking information on double homicide of Ohio brothers on Navajo Nation

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a double homicide of two brothers murdered near Sawmill, Arizona, March 21. (Photo/FBI)

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a double homicide of two brothers murdered near Sawmill, Arizona, March 21. (Photo/FBI)

Originally Published: June 19, 2020 4:16 p.m.

PHOENIX, Ariz. – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest of two brothers that were murdered on the Navajo Nation.

On March 21, the bodies of Matthew Reagan, 39, and Philip Reagan, 29, were found in Sawmill, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation. The brothers were traveling from Ohio to California and were passing through Sawmill at the time of their deaths.

According to the FBI, the brother’s car became stuck and they may have been walking for help when they were killed.

The medical examiner ruled both deaths a homicide. As this is an ongoing investigation, the manner of death is not being released.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information about these murders is asked to call:

• FBI Phoenix: 623-466-1999

• Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations in Window Rock, Arizona: 928-871-7519

• Apache County Sheriff’s Office: 1-800-352-1850

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

photo

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
US Marshals: Arizona murder suspect on 15 Most Wanted list
Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
Hotevilla woman stabbed<br>to death at Trailer Village
Hotevilla woman stabbed<br>to death at Trailer Village
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State