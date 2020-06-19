FBI seeking information on double homicide of Ohio brothers on Navajo Nation

PHOENIX, Ariz. – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest of two brothers that were murdered on the Navajo Nation.

On March 21, the bodies of Matthew Reagan, 39, and Philip Reagan, 29, were found in Sawmill, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation. The brothers were traveling from Ohio to California and were passing through Sawmill at the time of their deaths.

According to the FBI, the brother’s car became stuck and they may have been walking for help when they were killed.

The medical examiner ruled both deaths a homicide. As this is an ongoing investigation, the manner of death is not being released.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information about these murders is asked to call:

• FBI Phoenix: 623-466-1999

• Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations in Window Rock, Arizona: 928-871-7519

• Apache County Sheriff’s Office: 1-800-352-1850

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.