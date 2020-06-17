OFFERS
Navajo Nation re-implements 57-hours weekend lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike throughout Arizona

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez helps deliver food, bottled water and supplies to communities in New Mexico June 9. On June 16, the Navajo Nation issued a Public Health Order re-implementing 57-hour weekend lockdowns on the Navajo Nation through June along with a travel advisory for those traveling off the reservation. The Nation is concerned over the growing number of COVID-19 cases reported throughout Arizona. (Photo courtesy of the Office of the Navajo Nation President and Vice President)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: June 17, 2020 10:52 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Nation has issued a Public Health Emergency re-implementing 57-hour weekend lockdowns for the remainder of June as well as a travel advisory outside the Navajo Nation because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in areas surrounding the Navajo Nation.

The travel advisory is effective immediately to discourage those living on the reservation from traveling to hotspots and other locations off the reservation.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez stated in a recent town hall meeting that he is very concerned about the rise in cases in Arizona.

"With the state of Arizona relaxing its precautions and allowing its stay-at-home order to expire, the metropolitan areas are seeing dramatic increases of COVID-19 cases. I cannot stress enough to our Navajo people the importance of staying home,” he said. “It only takes a few people traveling to Phoenix or other hotspots to catch the virus and start another wave of new cases here on the Navajo Nation. If we stay at home and limit all travels, we can beat this virus.”

On June 16, the Navajo Department of Health reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation and eight new deaths.

The total number of deaths is 319 as of June 16.

There are approximately 3,277 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 on the Nation, according to reports from 11 health care facilities. More than 45,499 people have been tested for COVID-19 on the reservation. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Nation has reached 6,672.

The 57-hour weekend lockdown begins June 19 at 8 p.m. until June 22 at 5 a.m. (MDT) and June 26 at 8 p.m. until June 29 at 5:00 a.m.

"We have to keep doing what we're doing by wearing protective masks, complying with the weekend lockdowns, staying home, and maintaining a six-foot distance from others. Now is not the time to back down. Let’s not back down! Wear your masks, practice social distancing, and wash your hands," Nez said.

All individuals should remain home during the lockdown hours except in the event of an emergency. The daily curfew exempts essential employees with official documentation or a letter of designation from their employer with official letterhead and contact information for verification. The weekend lockdown also requires the closure of all businesses on the Navajo Nation.

During the Town Hall meeting June 16, Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer launched “The Navajo Nation #DontBackDown” campaign to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and encouraged individuals to join the fight against the virus.

More information is available from the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website at ‪http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19.

