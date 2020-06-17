OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, June 17
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Colorado River trips through Grand Canyon allowed to launch

An inflatable raft running a whitewater rapid and entering a large wave on the Colorado River is thrown into the air. (NPS/Neal Herbert)

An inflatable raft running a whitewater rapid and entering a large wave on the Colorado River is thrown into the air. (NPS/Neal Herbert)

Originally Published: June 17, 2020 1:10 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Starting June 14, Grand Canyon National Park initiated a phased reopening of Colorado River commercial and noncommercial trips.

Private, noncommercial river trips with current permits will be authorized to launch, however no new permits will be issued through the end of June, according to Grand Canyon National Park.

Commercial river trips will resume with implemented mitigation measures including modified passenger capacities for some launches. Customers should contact the commercial river companies for any potential impact to their trip.

More information is available from Grand Canyon National Park at grca_riv@nps.gov.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

North Rim now open for 2020 season
Grand Canyon National Park increases recreational access
Grand Canyon National Park's 2018 non-commercial river trip permit lottery opens today
National Park Service opens 2017 non-commercial river trip permit lottery Feb. 1
2020 non-commercial Colorado River trip permit lottery opens
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State