Colorado River trips through Grand Canyon allowed to launch
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Starting June 14, Grand Canyon National Park initiated a phased reopening of Colorado River commercial and noncommercial trips.
Private, noncommercial river trips with current permits will be authorized to launch, however no new permits will be issued through the end of June, according to Grand Canyon National Park.
Commercial river trips will resume with implemented mitigation measures including modified passenger capacities for some launches. Customers should contact the commercial river companies for any potential impact to their trip.
More information is available from Grand Canyon National Park at grca_riv@nps.gov.
