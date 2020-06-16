OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, June 16
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

From the desk of the librarian: week of June 17

Originally Published: June 16, 2020 3:35 p.m.

Summer Reading Challenge

June 1 to July 31

Read to earn points; earn points to win prizes! All ages (adults, that includes you) can participate. Sign up at wpl.azsummerreading.org or get a paper packet at the library.

Williams Writers Workshop

Every Wednesday

5 - 6 p.m.

A group for writers to help each other grow through critique, feedback, and camaraderie. We will also provide prompts for those who want them. Note, the library will be open during this time for this special program only. Masks are required and will be provided.

Grab & Go Kits

All month long

Pick up a kit from the checkout counter and make the project at home. Supplies and instructions are included, or you can watch video tutorials for the more complicated projects on our Youtube Channel.

• Jun 16 – 22: Cardboard Castles and Popsicle Stick Catapults (ages 4 to 13: adult supervision recommended for ages 6 and under)

• Jun 23 – 29: Knight shields, family crests, and treasure maps (all ages)

Author talk:

2900 Miles & Other Jumping Cholla: Photographs from Planet AZ & Beyond

June 24

2 pm - City Council Chambers

Photographer Serge escaped from New York City and arrived in Tucson, Arizona. Over the past eight years of living in the desert, he has adapted his signature street photography style that he cultivated in NYC into a new way of working in the landscape. In his upcoming talk, he will share photographs from his early career along with images made while hiking through 5000+ miles of Arizona wilderness.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

From the desk of the librarian: week of June 10
True crime novelist to appear Friday
From the desk of the librarian: week of May 6
Tony Norris performs Friday at Grand Canyon Library
Paws to Read comes to Williams Library
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State