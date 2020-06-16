From the desk of the librarian: week of June 17
Summer Reading Challenge
June 1 to July 31
Read to earn points; earn points to win prizes! All ages (adults, that includes you) can participate. Sign up at wpl.azsummerreading.org or get a paper packet at the library.
Williams Writers Workshop
Every Wednesday
5 - 6 p.m.
A group for writers to help each other grow through critique, feedback, and camaraderie. We will also provide prompts for those who want them. Note, the library will be open during this time for this special program only. Masks are required and will be provided.
Grab & Go Kits
All month long
Pick up a kit from the checkout counter and make the project at home. Supplies and instructions are included, or you can watch video tutorials for the more complicated projects on our Youtube Channel.
• Jun 16 – 22: Cardboard Castles and Popsicle Stick Catapults (ages 4 to 13: adult supervision recommended for ages 6 and under)
• Jun 23 – 29: Knight shields, family crests, and treasure maps (all ages)
Author talk:
2900 Miles & Other Jumping Cholla: Photographs from Planet AZ & Beyond
June 24
2 pm - City Council Chambers
Photographer Serge escaped from New York City and arrived in Tucson, Arizona. Over the past eight years of living in the desert, he has adapted his signature street photography style that he cultivated in NYC into a new way of working in the landscape. In his upcoming talk, he will share photographs from his early career along with images made while hiking through 5000+ miles of Arizona wilderness.
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Magnum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- Historic Route 66 Car Show rolls into town this weekend
- Update: Mangum Fire on Kaibab Plateau grows to 500 acres
- Firefighters gain ground on 800-acre Mangum Fire on Kaibab Plateau
- North Rim now open for 2020 season
- Williams COVID-19 cases at 6-10; state sees surge following reopening
- Red Flag conditions push North Rim Mangum Fire to 14,800 acres; North Rim, Jacob Lake evacuated
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Mangum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- Elk Ridge Ski Area owner gets go-ahead from Kaibab Forest
- Greener pastures: Elephant Rocks Golf Course Superintendent Marty Yerian calls it a career
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Magnum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- Historic Route 66 Car Show rolls into town this weekend
- Update: Mangum Fire on Kaibab Plateau grows to 500 acres
- $10K reward offered to find potential Chino Valley homicide victims
- Williams will not enforce statewide curfew ordered by Gov. Ducey
- Tourists enter reopened Grand Canyon despite coronavirus concerns
- Firefighters gain ground on 800-acre Mangum Fire on Kaibab Plateau
- North Rim now open for 2020 season
- Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo returns July 24-26
- Obituary: Joyce Simms McNelly
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: