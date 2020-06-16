From the desk of the librarian: week of June 17

Summer Reading Challenge

June 1 to July 31

Read to earn points; earn points to win prizes! All ages (adults, that includes you) can participate. Sign up at wpl.azsummerreading.org or get a paper packet at the library.

Williams Writers Workshop

Every Wednesday

5 - 6 p.m.

A group for writers to help each other grow through critique, feedback, and camaraderie. We will also provide prompts for those who want them. Note, the library will be open during this time for this special program only. Masks are required and will be provided.

Grab & Go Kits

All month long

Pick up a kit from the checkout counter and make the project at home. Supplies and instructions are included, or you can watch video tutorials for the more complicated projects on our Youtube Channel.

• Jun 16 – 22: Cardboard Castles and Popsicle Stick Catapults (ages 4 to 13: adult supervision recommended for ages 6 and under)

• Jun 23 – 29: Knight shields, family crests, and treasure maps (all ages)

Author talk:

2900 Miles & Other Jumping Cholla: Photographs from Planet AZ & Beyond

June 24

2 pm - City Council Chambers

Photographer Serge escaped from New York City and arrived in Tucson, Arizona. Over the past eight years of living in the desert, he has adapted his signature street photography style that he cultivated in NYC into a new way of working in the landscape. In his upcoming talk, he will share photographs from his early career along with images made while hiking through 5000+ miles of Arizona wilderness.