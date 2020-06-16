OFFERS
Celebration of Art takes place Sept. 12-20 on South Rim
Exhibition at Kolb Studio runs through Jan. 18

Artist James McGrew, winner of the 2015 Celebration of Art’s People’s Choice Award, is one of several local and regional artists returning to this year’s event.
Photo/NPS

Artist James McGrew, winner of the 2015 Celebration of Art’s People’s Choice Award, is one of several local and regional artists returning to this year’s event.

Originally Published: June 16, 2020 2:02 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Conservancy announce the 12th Annual Grand Canyon Celebration of Art at Grand Canyon National Park will take place Sept. 12-20.

Celebration of Art is an annual tradition at the park, providing a vibrant experience for visitors, a venue for artists inspired by the canyon, and a successful fundraiser to benefit arts programming and an art venue at the South Rim.

Art plays a critical role in the appreciation of national parks, and this event helps to keep the artistic tradition part of the Grand Canyon experience.

Since its inception in 2009, Celebration of Art has invited participating artists to paint “en plein air” (outside on location) for a week at Grand Canyon. The works produced during this time are shown alongside studio-produced pieces at the historic Kolb Studio in an exhibition and sale that extends for four months.

Visitors will have the opportunity to watch the artists paint along the South Rim as they interpret the ever-shifting light and shadow, amazing land forms, and vibrant colors of this vast landscape. In addition, there will be free artist demonstrations scheduled at various locations at the canyon during the week.

The Celebration of Art exhibit and sale opens at 11 a.m. Sept. 20 and will be open daily through Jan. 18 at the historic Kolb Studio at the South Rim of Grand Canyon.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, plans for Celebration of Art may change.

More information is available at www.grandcanyon.org/coa.

Information provided by Grand Canyon Conservancy.

