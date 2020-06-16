Ash Fork man arrested for threatening, intimidating census workers

ASH FORK, Ariz. – An Ash Fork man has been arrested for threatening census workers June 14.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a census workers of gun shots being fired in the Kaibab Estates West area north of Ash Fork at 12:35 p.m. Sunday.

The census workers stated they heard what they believed to be a loud gun shot when they were exiting their vehicle to check an address. They then got back into their vehicle to leave but the road was blocked by another vehicle.

The workers were contacted by a man who approached their vehicle carrying a shotgun. The census workers identified themselves and left the area.

After conducting an investigation, deputies arrested 55-year-old Kaibab Estates West resident, Kory Beihn. Beihn was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility for charges involving threatening and intimidating.

This investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff’s Office