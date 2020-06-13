Red Flag conditions push North Rim Mangum Fire to 14,800 acres; North Rim, Jacob Lake evacuated
The Mangum Fire was pushed north June 13 by strong gusting south winds and is now at 14,800 acres. Blowing embers created spot fires up ahead of the main fire, breaching control lines. Ten additional linear miles were added to the fire’s length yesterday.
At 4 p.m. June 12, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation notice for the Jacob Lake area. Structure protection crews immediately began preparing structures around Jacob Lake for the fire’s arrival by creating additional defensible space around structures.
Night crews worked last night conducting burn outs from control features on the flanks.
Red flag conditions composed of high wind, low humidity, high temperature, and an unstable atmosphere are again forecast today, providing another day of very active fire behavior. The structure protection group will continue working to create additional defensible space around structures and use burn outs intended to divert the blaze around the community. They are aided by a large number of fuels reduction projects around Jacob Lake that have been accomplished during the previous five years.
The fire is being managed utilizing a full suppression strategy, employing tactics that minimize impacts to important values at risk. The safety of firefighters and the public remain our number one priority.
Predicted Smoke Impacts: For smoke and air quality information please visit the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Smoke Management Division.
Closures: The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed Highway 89A from approximately Marble Canyon to Fredonia and Highway 67 to the Grand Canyon for public safety. The U.S. Forest Service additionally has enacted a closure of the entire fire area.
Restrictions: Stage 2 fire restrictions are in place, which prohibit open fires, smoking and target shooting.
Temporary Flight Restrictions: Temporary flight restrictions (TFR) are in effect around the entire fire area. Remember, that temporary flight restrictions also apply to unmanned aircraft systems (drones). If you fly, we can’t!
Information provided by Kaibab National Forest
