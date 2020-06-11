OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, June 12
Weather  79.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Wildfire prompts evacuation of foothills near Tucson

The Bighorn Fire breaks onto the southern slopes of the Santa Catalina Mountains and burns over a pair of homes in the foothills just east of the Finger Rock Trailhead in Tucson June 10. Pima County authorities have advised residents of foothills area on the northern outskirts of metro Tucson to be prepared to evacuate because of a lightning-sparked wildfire in nearby mountains. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

The Bighorn Fire breaks onto the southern slopes of the Santa Catalina Mountains and burns over a pair of homes in the foothills just east of the Finger Rock Trailhead in Tucson June 10. Pima County authorities have advised residents of foothills area on the northern outskirts of metro Tucson to be prepared to evacuate because of a lightning-sparked wildfire in nearby mountains. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 11, 2020 3:51 p.m.

Already have a digital account? Log in here
To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
4 WEEKS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Williams subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Five Bagdad juveniles charged with May 21 brush fire
Wildfires continue to grow outside Tucson
Hundreds evacuated as wildfire threatens homes near Phoenix
Wind fuels growth of 2 wildfires burning outside Tucson
Wind fuels growth of 2 wildfires burning outside Tucson
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State