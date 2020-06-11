OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, June 11
Weather  81.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Report: Bullet that killed woman fired from airman's rifle

This booking provided by the Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office shows Mark Gooch, an Air Force airman, who was arrested Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in the death of Sasha Krause, a Mennonite woman whose body was found off a forest road in northern Arizona two months ago, authorities said. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

This booking provided by the Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office shows Mark Gooch, an Air Force airman, who was arrested Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in the death of Sasha Krause, a Mennonite woman whose body was found off a forest road in northern Arizona two months ago, authorities said. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 11, 2020 11:22 a.m.

Already have a digital account? Log in here
To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
4 WEEKS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Williams subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Man charged in Mennonite woman's death grew up in the faith
27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
Man found dead inside residence on the Big Boquillas Ranch near Seligman
Sheriff's volunteer ambushed, shot 3 times in Ash Fork; suspect surrenders
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State