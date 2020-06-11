Report: Bullet that killed woman fired from airman's rifle
Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 11, 2020 11:22 a.m.
Most Read
- Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo returns July 24-26
- Update: Mangum Fire on Kaibab Plateau grows to 500 acres
- Obituary: Joyce Simms McNelly
- Navajo president urges National Park Service to keep Grand Canyon closed
- North Rim now open for 2020 season
- Williams will not enforce statewide curfew ordered by Gov. Ducey
- Pomp, circumstance and joy: Williams High School hosts outdoor graduation ceremony
- Historic Route 66 Car Show rolls into town this weekend
- Body of Arizona man presumed to have drowned in Lake Powell recovered
- Historic Latter-day Saints church stills stands in Chino Valley
- Grand Canyon National Park looks to phased reopening as restrictions lift nationwide
- $10K reward offered to find potential Chino Valley homicide victims
- Man caught in Kingman after pursuit in stolen police Humvee
- Williams will not enforce statewide curfew ordered by Gov. Ducey
- Tourists enter reopened Grand Canyon despite coronavirus concerns
- Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo returns July 24-26
- Navajo president urges National Park Service to keep Grand Canyon closed as cases continue to rise on Nation
- Obituary: Joyce Simms McNelly
- Obituary: Roberto F. Ortiz
- Going out with a bang: Community of Williams prepares to send off graduates
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
More like this story
27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument