Yavapai County lags state in COVID-19 cases

VERDE VALLEY - Arizona is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases as the state reopens, but the increase is lower in Yavapai County than the rest of Arizona, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services.

“We are seeing a lower spike, if at all,” said Terri Farneti, YCCHS public health coordinator. “(Yavapai County’s) percentage of positive (cases) runs about 2 percent, vs. Maricopa at 6.2 percent, Navajo 16 percent, Apache 14.8 percent, Yuma at 12 percent and Santa Cruz at 23.7 percent.”

Farneti said Yavapai County has the lowest positive test ratio in Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported that more than 400,000 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19.

“Several states — including Arizona, North Carolina, and California — are now seeing their highest numbers of known cases,” said the ADHS website.

So far in June, ADHS has reported 9,729 new COVID-19 cases and 185 coronavirus-related deaths. By comparison, in May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.

“Americans may wish the virus to be gone, but it is not,” explained YCCHS in a post June 9. “While the outbreak has eased in the Northeast, driving down the overall national numbers, cases have only plateaued in the rest of the country, and they appear to be on the rise in recent days in COVID Tracking Project data.”

The increase in numbers across the state is being blamed on community spread, increased testing, and the congregation of people at the recent protests.

“Videos of recent demonstrations show many people wearing masks, which hopefully will curb a spike in cases,” Farneti said.

“People are following what is going on in Arizona with the spike in cases, the hospitals nearing capacity in some places, and are concerned,” she added.

Farneti said that people should still take responsibility for their health. They can wear masks, they can practice hyper-hygiene and avoid crowds, yet they can still have gatherings with neighbors, friends and family by providing physical distancing and establishing ground-rules.

“The CDC recommends covering your face when you are in places where it’s hard to consistently keep your distance from others,” she said.

”The transmission of the virus is primarily through respiratory droplets, so it is safe to say wearing a mask protects you.”