OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, June 10
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Strange case of 2 kids who vanished in Idaho takes grim turn

In this aerial photo, investigators search for human remains at Chad Daybell's residence in the 200 block of 1900 east, June 9 in Salem, Idaho. Authorities say they uncovered human remains at Daybell's home as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife’s two children. Police in the small town of Rexburg say Daybell was taken into custody June 9. He had recently married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, who has been charged with child abandonment. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP)

In this aerial photo, investigators search for human remains at Chad Daybell's residence in the 200 block of 1900 east, June 9 in Salem, Idaho. Authorities say they uncovered human remains at Daybell's home as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife’s two children. Police in the small town of Rexburg say Daybell was taken into custody June 9. He had recently married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, who has been charged with child abandonment. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP)

By Rebecca Boone, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 10, 2020 12:57 p.m.

Already have a digital account? Log in here
To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
4 WEEKS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Williams subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

FBI wants Yellowstone tourist photos to help search for kids
Obituary: Tammie Olson Parenteau
L.P.'s at 30 years
Business Beat, week of April 29, 2009
Human remains located at Camp Navajo
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State