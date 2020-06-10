Firefighters gain ground on 800-acre Mangum Fire on Kaibab Plateau

FREDONIA, Ariz. – Firefighters were able to gain ground yesterday on the 800-acre Mangum Fire because of less windy conditions and the arrival of additional fire resources.

On June 9, crews successfully began establishing potential boundaries to the wildfire's future growth along the eastern, northern and western perimeters.

On June 10, firefighters plan to conduct burnout operations and establish dozer line to the north of the wildfire along Forest Road 769 as well as scouting for opportunities to construct hand line in key locations. Fire managers have identified areas that have been treated in the recent past with prescribed fire or other forest restoration treatments as potential locations to catch the growing wildfire. Kaibab National Forest has completed a significant number of fuels reduction and forest health projects near the Mangum Fire area in recent years, which should aid in the firefighting effort.

A Type 2 Incident Management Team will assume command of the Mangum Fire at 6 p.m. June 10.

The Mangum Fire is located about nine miles southwest of Jacob Lake and 16 miles north of the boundary with the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Current resources working the fire include four hotshot crews, eight engines, a water tender, a dozer and miscellaneous fire management personnel.

Smoke is visible from both the north and south rims of Grand Canyon National Park, Jacob Lake, Highway 67, Highway 89A, Fredonia, Kanab and Page. For smoke and air quality information, visit the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Smoke Management Division.



There are no evacuations in place.

A temporary closure is in effect along approximately seven miles of Forest Road 22 between roads 462 and 429 in order to allow for active firefighting operations. Temporary road detours and closures are possible in the immediate fire area in order to provide for public and firefighter safety.

Fire managers used airtankers June 9 to drop retardant in critical areas to the south of the Mangum Fire in order to limit fire spread toward Big Springs. Crews also established dozer and hand line on the north side of the fire off of Forest Road 769. Boundary lines were prepped, and fire crews successfully conducted burnout operations to halt the wildfire's future movement along a key road system.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest