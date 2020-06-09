OFFERS
Williams COVID-19 cases at 6-10; state surge follows reopening

(Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

(Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Originally Published: June 9, 2020 4:28 p.m.

The greater Williams community (those within the 86046 zip code) is recording 6-10 cases of COVID-19, according to the Arizona Department of Health.

The community of Ash Fork has 1-5 cases, and Grand Canyon Village has 1-5 cases.

The state does not release specific numbers for zip codes with less than 10 cases.

Arizona and Coconino County

There are 1,290 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County and 85 deaths as of June 8.

The Arizona Department of Health reported that across the state there have been 27,389 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,047 deaths.

Surge in cases follow reopening

The state Department of Health Services on June 6 reported 30 additional deaths and 1,119 additional cases as of Friday, increasing the statewide death toll to 1,042 and the case total to 25,451.

Meanwhile, 1,278 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 as of Friday, the fifth straight day with more than 1,000 hospitalizations.

The state's top health official said increased hospitalizations indicated continued community spread of COVID-19 “and underscore the importance of COVID-19 prevention measures all Arizonans should take.”

Dr. Cara Christ said Arizonans should practice physical distancing, stay home when sick, wear a cloth face-covering in public settings and frequently wash their hands.

“With the phased reopening, it’s important for Arizonans to understand that COVID-19 is widespread and still circulating in our community,” Christ said.

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed his stay-at-home orders to end May 15, and a surge of new cases began about 10 days later — about the time it takes an infected person to develop symptoms.

Ducey said Thursday that all deaths were mourned but that the surge in cases wasn't unexpected and not yet a trend that merited reimposing restrictions.

Banner Health officials said June 5 the Phoenix-based hospital chain was having to shuttle COVID-19 patients and staff between facilities to avoid overloading intensive care units.

Resources

• COVID-19 testing is available this week at Fort Tuthill County Park from 10am to 3pm.

• Coconino County assistance for rent, electric, gas, wood, water and propane available at (928) 679-7300.

• Coconino County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients, (928) 679-7272.

• State of Arizona employment & financial assistance resources:https://arizonatogether.org/ and en español: https://arizonatogether.org/es/

COVID-19 health hotlines

• Coconino County COVID-19 hotline (928) 679-7300

• Northern Arizona Healthcare hotline at (928) 773-2301

The Associated Press contributed to this story

