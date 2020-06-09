OFFERS
Robinson and Associates Real Estate donates pencil sharpeners to Williams Elementary

Williams Elementary-Middle School receives 25 heavy duty pencil sharpeners from Associate Broker and Property Manager Diana Croteau of Robinson and Associates Real Estate in Williams. The pencil sharpeners will be used in the classrooms. With Croteau are WEMS Principal Carissa Morrison, Counselor Carol Gombar and Student Services Director Andrew Wolman. The school is seeking 10 more pencil sharpeners for classrooms. Anyone interested can contact Wolman at (928) 635-4672. (Submitted photos)

Originally Published: June 9, 2020 5:20 p.m.

