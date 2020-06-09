OFFERS
Parks and Rec Department seeking input to modify 4-H exhibits, other events at Coconino County Fair

4-H member Kristen Tozer shows her rabbit at the 2019 Coconino County Fair. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: June 9, 2020 5:16 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.) — Coconino County Parks and Recreation is modifying the 71st Coconino County Fair due to COVID-19 concerns. This decision was reached after months of deliberation, research and consultation with local health officials and the Board of Supervisors. Several county fairs in Arizona have cancelled their events this year due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

During the June 2 meeting, the Board of Supervisors supported a modified event that will incorporate measures to focus on 4-H youth member exhibits, the livestock auction, and online or virtual ways to engage the community in lieu of an in-person event at Fort Tuthill County Park. The safety and health of attendees, exhibitors and staff are very important to the County, as is continued support to area youth with their 4-H and livestock projects.

The Coconino County Fair is held every year over the Labor Day weekend at Fort Tuthill County Park fairgrounds with over 40,000 people attending the event who travel from across the county and the state, making it the largest event in Northern Arizona.

The event regularly features a carnival with amusement rides, food and amusement vendors, and live entertainment. The County decided to support a modified event this year because of the event’s large attendance and the distance people travel.

“The Coconino County Fair is a long-standing tradition that residents and visitors look forward to all year. We are excited about the possibilities to come out of the difficult decision to modify this year’s event to focus on the 4-H exhibitors and junior livestock auction,” stated Coconino County Chairwoman Liz Archuleta. “This is an opportunity for innovative thinking, and we can’t wait to see what the Parks and Recreation Department plans for the 2020 Coconino County Fair.”

Planning is currently underway for what components make up a modified county fair. Coconino County Parks & Recreation is asking the public to submit ideas about a modified County Fair at http://www.CoconinoCountyFair.com.

Information provided by Coconino County

