Greater Williams Community Fund celebrates Founder’s Day June 14

Students enjoy Science Family Night sponsored through the Greater Williams Community Fund (GCWF) at Williams Elementary-Middle School. (Photo courtesy of Greater Williams Community Fund)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: June 9, 2020 5:17 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. —Established by proclamation of the Mayor, June 14 is Greater Williams Community Fund Day (GWCF) in Williams.

By declaring June 14 Greater Williams Community Fund Day, the group is hoping local businesses will contribute a percentage of their sales to the fund. June 14 was picked since that is Founder’s Day, the day Williams became a city in 1881.

GWCF was established in 2005 and is a permanent endowment, similar to a long-term community savings account.

In the past, GCWF has asked businesses to take part in this annual drive by giving generously to the GWCF, in the form of a donation or by dedicating a percentage of their June 14 sales. GWCF then grows that money in a managed fund and gives grants each year from the proceeds.

However, because of COVID-19, members have decided not to do the fund drive this year.

Local businesses who would like to donate to the fund can do so online at www.azfoundation.org/williams.

“As an organization we cannot fund raise, so donations are very important to keep our money amount increasing so in turn we can grant more money to our local non-profits,” said GCWF member Kris Vasquez.

Also in June, the group plans to host a grant presentation during which all of the 2020 chosen non-profit grantees receive checks. This year GCWF will give out $10,200 in grants.

Non-profits that were awarded grants will be announced at a later date.

“So please watch for it in the News and on our Facebook page,” Vasquez said.

More information is available from Vasquez at (928) 863-2467.

