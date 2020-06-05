OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, June 05
Weather  76.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Babbitt Ranches postpones annual colt sale

A mare shows off her colt during the 2015 Babbitt Ranches Colt Sale at Spiderweb Camp. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

A mare shows off her colt during the 2015 Babbitt Ranches Colt Sale at Spiderweb Camp. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Originally Published: June 5, 2020 1:35 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – In an effort to keep spectators and participants safe this summer, the 2020 Babbitt Ranches Annual Colt Sale will not be held in July for the first time in decades. Instead, organizers are planning an online auction in March 2021.

“We want to thank everyone who joins us each year out at Spider Web Camp for the many years of friendship and support. We will certainly miss seeing everyone in the stands,” said Babbitt Ranches President and General Manager Billy Cordasco. “This year’s colts are beautiful and strong as always. We will be proud to show them off in March!”

The time-honored event is expected to return live to Spider Web Camp, located north of Flagstaff near Gray Mountain, next summer.

photo

(Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

photo

The time-honored event is expected to return live to Spider Web Camp, north of Flagstaff on July 10, 2021. An online auction will take place in March 2021 for the 2020 colts.(Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

photo

Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Since the 1990s, locals and visitors have looked forward to the lively auction that ordinarily occurs the second Saturday in July. Hundreds of people come for a sample of the Old West as Babbitt Ranches cowboys, on horseback, bring colts, fillies and mares across the vast expanse of Northern Arizona and into the coral. Serious horse buyers travel from all over, even other countries, to bid on colts for ranches, rodeo activities and trail riding.

“Some may think the event is about buying and selling horses, but the Babbitt family intention is much broader than that. It’s about sharing and participating, and being grateful for the day, the wide-open spaces, the extended community, the grass-fed, hormone-free premium beef BBQ and the opportunity to gather together,” Cordasco said.

Babbitt Ranches horses carry the legendary Hashknife brand. A "hash knife" is a kitchen tool used for making beef hash. It has a half circle steel blade, attached to a wooden handle, that is rocked back and forth across cooked beef to create hash. But the brand signifies much more. It originally belonged to the Aztec Land & Cattle Company, which operated in Northern Arizona from 1884 to 1902. It later became the property of the Babbitt family. With careful consideration of pedigree, Babbitt Ranches has developed a successful American Quarter Horse breeding program largely from descendants of the early Hashknife horses and the Driftwood (champion rodeo American Quarter Horse) lineage.

Babbitt horses have a world-wide reputation for being solid all-around ranch horses with cow sense that can work all day and maneuver across rough, rocky terrain. Cowboys say they have speed, looks, ability, a good disposition and are often winners in the rodeo arena – from local high school competitions to world championships. They are said to be tough enough for the working cowboy, yet gentle enough for young cowboys and cowgirls.

More information is available at www.babbittranches.com.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Babbitt Ranches hold annual colt sale west of Flagstaff
Babbitt colt sale a "yearling" tradition
Babbitt Ranches holds annual colt sale north of Flagstaff
Out of the past: Arabians at Hat Ranch
Assateague Island National Seashore welcomes new foal
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State