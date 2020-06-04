OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, June 04
Weather  82.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Hundreds protest death of George Floyd in Prescott

Participants march at the courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott June 2, 2020, to remember the death of George Floyd and others killed by police brutality. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Participants march at the courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott June 2, 2020, to remember the death of George Floyd and others killed by police brutality. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Cindy Barks, Special to the Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: June 4, 2020 11:38 a.m.

Already have a digital account? Log in here
To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
4 WEEKS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Williams subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Williams will not enforce statewide curfew ordered by Gov. Ducey
Region in brief: week of Dec. 13
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is decriminalizing mental illness
Region in brief: Prescott Valley, Navajo Nation and National Parks
Region in brief: week of March 27
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State