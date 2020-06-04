Body of Arizona man presumed to have drowned in Lake Powell recovered
GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah (AP) — A National Park Service search crew has recovered the body of an Arizona man presumed to have drowned in Utah's Lake Powell, authorities said June 3.
Kane County Sheriff's officials said the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Dustin Olague of Flagstaff.
Olague was reported missing May 31.
Witnesses reported he jumped from a private vessel to go for a swim and wasn't wearing a life jacket.
Authorities said Olague disappeared underwater and didn't resurface.
National Park Service rangers searched until sundown unsuccessfully and used sonar equipment and a submerged remote dive boat to locate the body June 3.
Olague's body was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office in Salt Lake City for an autopsy.
