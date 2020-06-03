OFFERS
Enjoy free fishing in Arizona June 6

Free Fishing Day is June 6. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: June 3, 2020 2:28 p.m.

PHOENIX — Are you looking for an ideal opportunity to take out the family for some fun and relaxing outdoor recreation? On June 6, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is offering a free fishing day.

Arizona’s free fishing day is celebrated as part of National Fishing and Boating Week. On June 6 no fishing licenses are required for persons fishing any public waters in Arizona.

“Whether you’re an experienced angler who wants to introduce a newcomer to the sport, or someone who’s always been interested but never took that next step, this is an ideal time to head out to your nearest community lake,” said Christopher Cantrell, aquatic wildlife branch chief. “Or take advantage of cooler weather by fishing a lake or stream in Arizona’s high country.”

Bag limits and other fishing regulations are in full effect and must be observed on free fishing day. Additionally, children under 10 can fish for free all year long in Arizona, so this special fishing license exemption means that older kids and parents get a free pass for the day, as well.

“Once you’re hooked on fishing, remember to buy your AZGFD fishing license,” AZGFD stated.

Fishing licenses cost $37 for Arizona residents. Anglers can also share their fishing success stories and photos to the AZGFD FishAZ Facebook group, as well as connect with other anglers around the state.

Information provided by AZGFD

