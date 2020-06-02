Williams to host girls state softball tourney June 6-7

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — With social distancing restrictions being relaxed, Williams will play host to the 18U Arizona State Championship Fastpitch Softball tournament June 6-7.

Local club team Arizona Anguish coached by Gabe Alvarado and John Romero will host and particpate in the tournament in their pursuit of a state championship win.

The team is made up of players from Williams, Prescott and Seligman.