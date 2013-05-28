OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, June 03
Weather  80.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Walk-in lottery for Vermillion Cliffs could move online

In this May 28, 2013, file photo, a hiker walks on a rock formation known as The Wave in the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument in Arizona. A walk-in lottery for the popular Arizona hike could move online. Half of the 20 permits for one of the most exclusive and dramatic hiking spots in the southwestern United States remain unavailable during the coronavirus pandemic. The virus hasn't forced the closure of the Wave in the Vermillion Cliffs National Monument along the Arizona-Utah border. But it has suspended a daily, in-person lottery for 10 permits because the agency that oversees it can't ensure social distancing. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

In this May 28, 2013, file photo, a hiker walks on a rock formation known as The Wave in the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument in Arizona. A walk-in lottery for the popular Arizona hike could move online. Half of the 20 permits for one of the most exclusive and dramatic hiking spots in the southwestern United States remain unavailable during the coronavirus pandemic. The virus hasn't forced the closure of the Wave in the Vermillion Cliffs National Monument along the Arizona-Utah border. But it has suspended a daily, in-person lottery for 10 permits because the agency that oversees it can't ensure social distancing. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 2, 2020 4:35 p.m.

Already have a digital account? Log in here
To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
4 WEEKS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Williams subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

BLM considers massive increase in hiker permits for The Wave
Grand Canyon reports record number of condor chicks hatched
Colleges plan fall opening, but campuses won't look the same
National parks are free, but some oppose that amid virus outbreak
BLM issues Stage 1 fire restrictions for Arizona Strip district
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State