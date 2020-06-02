Grand Canyon West resumes operations; Hualapai River Runners announce new tours

PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz. — Grand Canyon West has announced its reopening starting June 1. As part of the reopening Grand Canyon Resort Corporation has implanted a rigorous health and safety plan.

In addition to reopening, the company is launching a new whitewater rafting equipment and boat rental options.

Starting June 8, visitors can rent packages six, eight or nine person raft rentals that include all rafting equipment, tents and personal safety devices. A 24-person motorized boat is available for rental as well.

Hualapai River Runners is also launching a five-day Whitewater Paddle Rafting Trip. On this tour, visitors experience the Colorado River’s rapids and the serenity and beauty of the Canyon. This tour covers 54 miles of the Colorado River over five days.

Also relaunching June 8 is the Smooth Float River Tour that launches from Grand Canyon West and concludes 17 miles downriver at Pierce Ferry road.

According to GCRC, Hualapai River Runners have put new health and safety standards in place to provide the safest environment possible for team members and guests. New procedures have been implemented including temperature checks for guests and river guides and social distancing on boats.

About Grand Canyon Resort Corporation and Hualapai River Runners

The Grand Canyon Resort Corporation is a wholly owned enterprise of the Hualapai Tribe. The corporation’s properties include Grand Canyon West, the Grand Canyon Skywalk, Hualapai River Runners, the Zipline at Grand Canyon West, the Hualapai Lodge and the Walapai Market.

Information provided by Grand Canyon Resort Corporation