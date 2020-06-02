OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, June 03
Weather  80.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grand Canyon senior and eighth grade procession recognizes class of 2020

The senior procession began at the south entrance of the Grand Canyon Airport and continued through Tusayan on to the Grand Canyon Village. (V. Ronnie Tierney/WGCN)

The senior procession began at the south entrance of the Grand Canyon Airport and continued through Tusayan on to the Grand Canyon Village. (V. Ronnie Tierney/WGCN)

By V. Ronnie Tierney, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: June 2, 2020 10:54 a.m.

The Grand Canyon School senior procession began at the south entrance of Grand Canyon Airport and continued through Tusayan on to Grand Canyon Village May 22.

photo

The procession drove through every residential street in the Grand Canyon village and was welcomed by waving and shouting neighbors and friends. (V. Ronnie Tierney/WGCN)

photo

The Grand Canyon School Eighth grade promotion included an entourage of decorated vehicles meeting at Albright Avenue, looping around Grand Canyon School. (V. Ronnie Tierney/WGCN)

Leading the train of decked out vehicles was the Tusayan Fire Department blasting its siren in concert with other honking horns, shouting and noise making devices. Family and friends stood along the road cheering.

The eighth grade class also held a promotion parade.

Upon arriving at the school, eighth grade students had family pictures taken by Grand Canyon School Athletic Director Cyndi Moreno and greeted by Grand Canyon National Park Service Superintendent, Ed Keable, Grand Canyon School Superintendent Rochonne (Shonny) Bria and Grand Canyon School Board Director Kevin Hartigan. Each student was given a class sweatshirt and diploma.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Santa on high: Second grade students receive special visit and gifts at Squire Inn
Winter storm wallops northern Arizona
LiLou the therapy pig visits Grand Canyon
Supercharger Station opens in Tusayan
Big plans: Grand Canyon seniors carry on
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State