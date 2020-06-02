Grand Canyon senior and eighth grade procession recognizes class of 2020
The Grand Canyon School senior procession began at the south entrance of Grand Canyon Airport and continued through Tusayan on to Grand Canyon Village May 22.
Leading the train of decked out vehicles was the Tusayan Fire Department blasting its siren in concert with other honking horns, shouting and noise making devices. Family and friends stood along the road cheering.
The eighth grade class also held a promotion parade.
Upon arriving at the school, eighth grade students had family pictures taken by Grand Canyon School Athletic Director Cyndi Moreno and greeted by Grand Canyon National Park Service Superintendent, Ed Keable, Grand Canyon School Superintendent Rochonne (Shonny) Bria and Grand Canyon School Board Director Kevin Hartigan. Each student was given a class sweatshirt and diploma.
