OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, June 03
Weather  80.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Community recognizes Williams High School class of 2020 with graduation banners

Denis Kirkley and Phillip Echeverria install graduation banners in downtown Williams May 28. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Denis Kirkley and Phillip Echeverria install graduation banners in downtown Williams May 28. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: June 2, 2020 5:44 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz — The community of Williams rallied to honor the Williams High School class of 2020 with graduation banners placed throughout downtown.

WHS Principal Eric Evans presented the idea of placing each graduates photo on a downtown streetlight to the Williams Unified School District and the city of Williams.

Upon approval, Evans sought a vendor for the project, with community member Michael Vasquez taking on the job.

The project was completely funded by donations from Jody Wurgler, Bernie and Connie Hiemenz, Dawn Trapp, Mike and Stephanie Cowen, Lee and Leah Payne, Pat Carpenter, Kennelly Family Concepts, Pine Country Restaurant, Carquest, Farm Bureau Insurance, Rich and Helen Gorney, Ann and Doug Wells and others.

Vasquez said with welding from teacher Steve Schober and contributions from the community, the project was completely funded.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Going out with a bang: Community of Williams prepares to send off graduates
WUSD mulls ways to honor 2020 graduates
Pomp, circumstance and joy: Williams High School hosts outdoor graduation ceremony
Bill Shepard Field lights up every night to honor 2020 PHS seniors
Williams High School’s new principal setting new goals for students, faculty
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State