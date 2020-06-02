Community recognizes Williams High School class of 2020 with graduation banners

WILLIAMS, Ariz — The community of Williams rallied to honor the Williams High School class of 2020 with graduation banners placed throughout downtown.

WHS Principal Eric Evans presented the idea of placing each graduates photo on a downtown streetlight to the Williams Unified School District and the city of Williams.

Upon approval, Evans sought a vendor for the project, with community member Michael Vasquez taking on the job.

The project was completely funded by donations from Jody Wurgler, Bernie and Connie Hiemenz, Dawn Trapp, Mike and Stephanie Cowen, Lee and Leah Payne, Pat Carpenter, Kennelly Family Concepts, Pine Country Restaurant, Carquest, Farm Bureau Insurance, Rich and Helen Gorney, Ann and Doug Wells and others.

Vasquez said with welding from teacher Steve Schober and contributions from the community, the project was completely funded.