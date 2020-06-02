AYSO cancels summer soccer program

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Flagstaff AYSO soccer has cancelled its 2020 season.

The program covers Flagstaff, Parks, Williams, and Grand Canyon areas.

According to AYSO, the regional board had been preparing to roll out the summer soccer season following National AYSO’s Return-to-Play guidelines and including accommodations for a potential late start based on field allocations with the city of Flagstaff.

However, the park and field usage continued to be pushed back for health and safety reasons.



“Because of inadequate field allocations, we must cancel the 2020 summer season,” stated Todd Whitney AYSO 257 Commissioner on a recent Facebook post. “We are preparing for refunds for those players already registered.”

Those who have registered for the season can expect a refund by June 15.

“We know this must come as a great disappointment as players are ready to run around and blow off the energy that has been kept inside during the recent months,” Whitney said. “We are excited, looking forward to next summer and the hope of reengaging with your families in 2021, however, like many of us, that wait may be too long.”

Those interested in continuing to develop skills outside of the traditional summer soccer season can sign up for Flagstaff Revolution Region 257’s Extra Program.

The program provides an option to play soccer at a more challenging level for those youth players who possess the desire, appropriate skills and abilities.



Flagstaff Revolution’s season runs from September through May.



“Although Flagstaff Revolution has been a program in our community for several years, now more than ever, we are here to continue to meet your soccer needs,” Whitney said.

More information is available at http://Ayso257.org or on the AAYSOflagstaffsoccer Facebook page.