At 92 degrees, Thursday heat in Flagstaff ties daily record set in 1943
By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: July 31, 2020 10:44 a.m.
Most Read
- 34 positive cases reported at Grand Canyon and Tusayan
- COVID-19 testing coming to Williams July 30
- Carving out a niche: Gateway Sandwich Company opens on Route 66
- Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo returns July 24-26
- A rockin’good time: Cowpunchers return to Williams
- Williams City Council analyzes budget, looks for revenue sources
- Fire restrictions lifted for Kaibab National Forest, Coconino County, Williams
- Five residents in the running for three seats on Williams City Council
- Vikings football takes first steps toward 2020 season; camp set for Aug. 3-6
- Meet the candidates: Dawn Trapp
- City to hold Fourth of July fireworks and parade
- Update: Fireworks, Legion barbecue, prayer event still a go for the Fourth
- Monument Fire northwest of Ash Fork at 600 acres
- Fired up for the Fourth: Fireworks set for Saturday, governor’s order cancels parade
- Five residents in the running for three seats on Williams City Council
- Grand Canyon National Park to modify Phantom Ranch operations
- Glamping area proposed for Espee-Red Lake area of Williams
- Guarding the forest: Remembering Aguilar’s firefighting career
- Carving out a niche: Gateway Sandwich Company opens on Route 66
- 34 positive cases reported at Grand Canyon and Tusayan
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: