In the running: Rebecca Wirth candidate for Tusayan council

Grand Canyon News is running a Q & A for candidates running for Tusayan council. Greg Brush, Josh Collet and Rebecca (Becky) Wirth are running for two town council seats. Charles Townsend has withdrawn from the race. Josh Collet chose not to participate in this Q&A. Candidates were asked to answer the same questions. Rebecca Wirth is the incumbent and Greg Brush is a resident of Tusayan and chief of Tusayan Fire Department. Council seats are four-year terms.

Rebecca (Becky) Wirth

Why are you running?

I would like to see the capital projects that we (Tusayan Town Council) have started, completed.



For instance, the Sports Complex, we have faced many obstacles in the past on the implementation of the plans, now it appears that we will be able to move forward successfully with the completion of the IGA (intergovernmental agreement) between the council and the Grand Canyon School Board.



Although the Ten X housing will be on hold for an indeterminate amount of time, I still feel that independent housing for our citizens is important, and I would like to see some fruition of this project completed in the future.



What is the biggest challenge facing the Tusayan community?

In my opinion there are two.



First is water. Water is a valuable commodity that most communities outside the southwest take for granted. Here, we have to plan and conserve if necessary, years in advance to ensure that future generations will have sufficient water for their needs.



Second is the division of beliefs. We are such a small community, we all should strive to do what is best for each other and not tear each other down because of personal agendas and gains.

What issues are you most passionate about addressing if elected to office?

I am passionate about our people. I would like to see more activities and opportunities for our children.



The council acquiring the free internet service for our residents is just the beginning, we need to build for the future by increasing quality services for our guests which will ensure the continuing livelihood of our community.

How do you plan to approach the current crisis created by COVID-19 in Tusayan?



By continuing to assist our businesses and residents with personal protection gear for not only their protection but for our guests protection.



I will continue to strive for assistance and equipment purchases for our first responders, and to support our local clubs offering assistance to the people.



Above all else, I will continue to pray for the health and welfare of not only our community but for our country to overcome this pandemic.

Where would you like to see Tusayan at the end of your term if elected?

I would like to see independent housing for our residents and to see a completed Sport's Complex filled with happy children and families utilizing the facility.



I would like to see a thriving economic community with additional hotels and restaurants, affordable local services, i.e., health clinics, grocery and everyday necessities. I personally am not interested in big chain stores like Walmart, but if that is what the people want, I will do my best to get it done.

Thank you all for the pleasure of serving you these past five years.