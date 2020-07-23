COVID-19 testing coming to Williams July 30
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS), in collaboration with North Country HealthCare and other community partners, will offer COVID-19 Testing in Williams July 30.
The testing site will be in the Williams Elementary-Middle School parking lot, 601 N. 7th St., Williams. Testing is 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Those attending are asked to enter at the north side of the campus. Testing will occur in the bus loop.
No appointment or healthcare provider order is needed. Individuals exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, runny nose, congestion and new loss of taste or smell) and individuals that feel they have been exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to be tested. Waiting 5 to 8 days following exposure is recommended in order to obtain the most accurate results. Individuals requesting testing outside of this timeframe may be asked to come back during the 5 – 8 day window.
The incubation period for COVID-19, the amount of time it takes before symptoms develop or an individual becomes contagious, is 2-14 days. Testing later in the incubation period increases the confidence in a negative result.
Warning signs of COVID-19 include trouble breathing, chest pain, confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake and bluish lips or face. If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately.
To help protect others, people who have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case and are awaiting testing should stay home and quarantine as much as possible. If an individual must leave home, wearing a face covering and practicing physical distancing is strongly recommended.
Testing at the July 30 event is free of charge and is provided on a first come, first served basis. Everyone at the testing site is required to wear a mask or face covering. Testing is intended for Coconino County residents. Weather events may require that testing be suspended to ensure safety. Changes to the testing schedule will be posted on the County website and social media.
The testing event is a collaboration of Coconino County Health and Human Services, North Country HealthCare and Williams Unified School District.
Information provided by Coconino County.
