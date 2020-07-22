OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, July 23
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

North Rim implements water conservation measures after Transcanyon Pipeline break

A pipeline break has halted the pumping of water from Roaring Springs to North Rim facilities. (Photo/NPS)
Photo/NPS

A pipeline break has halted the pumping of water from Roaring Springs to North Rim facilities. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: July 22, 2020 2:21 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Effective immediately, Grand Canyon National Park is initiating water conservation measures on the North Rim after a water pump failure with the Transcanyon Pipeline system at Roaring Springs.

Park staff and contractors are currently working on repairs to the system. The estimated timeline for repair and replacement is unknown and water conservation measures will remain in effect for the North Rim until further notice.

Water conservation measures in effect are:

• Using low water cleaning techniques and reduction of toilet flushing

• Reduction of shower times and turning water off while brushing teeth

• No car or bus washing

• No watering of lawns or plants

Visitor facilities on the North Rim will remain open with water limitations for some services. The North Rim campground remains closed.

Drinking water will remain available along the North Kaibab Trail, including at: Cottonwood Campground, Manzanita day use area, Supai Tunnel, and the North Kaibab Trailhead. As always, hikers in the backcountry should carry a means of treating or purifying creek water if the status of these filling stations change.

More information about Grand Canyon National Park public health is available at https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/grand-canyon-national-park-public-health-update.htm.

Information provided by NPS

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Grand Canyon initiates water conservation measures after pipeline break
Water pipeline repaired, but level 3 restrictions to remain until tanks fill
Update: Grand Canyon's South Rim continues under Level 2 water restrictions
Level 3 water conservation measures for Grand Canyon after pipeline failures
Water conservation measures initiated at Grand Canyon after pipeline break
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State