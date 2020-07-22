North Rim implements water conservation measures after Transcanyon Pipeline break

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Effective immediately, Grand Canyon National Park is initiating water conservation measures on the North Rim after a water pump failure with the Transcanyon Pipeline system at Roaring Springs.

Park staff and contractors are currently working on repairs to the system. The estimated timeline for repair and replacement is unknown and water conservation measures will remain in effect for the North Rim until further notice.

Water conservation measures in effect are:

• Using low water cleaning techniques and reduction of toilet flushing

• Reduction of shower times and turning water off while brushing teeth

• No car or bus washing

• No watering of lawns or plants

Visitor facilities on the North Rim will remain open with water limitations for some services. The North Rim campground remains closed.

Drinking water will remain available along the North Kaibab Trail, including at: Cottonwood Campground, Manzanita day use area, Supai Tunnel, and the North Kaibab Trailhead. As always, hikers in the backcountry should carry a means of treating or purifying creek water if the status of these filling stations change.

More information about Grand Canyon National Park public health is available at https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/grand-canyon-national-park-public-health-update.htm.

Information provided by NPS