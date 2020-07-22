North Rim implements water conservation measures after Transcanyon Pipeline break
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Effective immediately, Grand Canyon National Park is initiating water conservation measures on the North Rim after a water pump failure with the Transcanyon Pipeline system at Roaring Springs.
Park staff and contractors are currently working on repairs to the system. The estimated timeline for repair and replacement is unknown and water conservation measures will remain in effect for the North Rim until further notice.
Water conservation measures in effect are:
• Using low water cleaning techniques and reduction of toilet flushing
• Reduction of shower times and turning water off while brushing teeth
• No car or bus washing
• No watering of lawns or plants
Visitor facilities on the North Rim will remain open with water limitations for some services. The North Rim campground remains closed.
Drinking water will remain available along the North Kaibab Trail, including at: Cottonwood Campground, Manzanita day use area, Supai Tunnel, and the North Kaibab Trailhead. As always, hikers in the backcountry should carry a means of treating or purifying creek water if the status of these filling stations change.
More information about Grand Canyon National Park public health is available at https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/grand-canyon-national-park-public-health-update.htm.
Information provided by NPS
- Five residents in the running for three seats on Williams City Council
- Luxury RV and cottage resort, multi-sports complex planned in heart of Prescott Valley
- Extended closure of Fourth Street bridge in Flagstaff planned July 17 - Aug. 3
- Carving out a niche: Gateway Sandwich Company opens on Route 66
- Thumb Fire at Grand Canyon grows to 6,726 acres
- Williams COVID-19 cases at 34, county reaches 2,583 positive cases
- Meet the candidates: Frank McNelly
- The life of a cowboy: Cataract Creek Gang entertains in Williams
- Meet the candidates: Michael Cowen
- Out of the past: The summer of 1920 in Williams
- City to hold Fourth of July fireworks and parade
- Update: Fireworks, Legion barbecue, prayer event still a go for the Fourth
- Fired up for the Fourth: Fireworks set for Saturday, governor’s order cancels parade
- Monument Fire northwest of Ash Fork at 600 acres
- Grand Canyon National Park to modify Phantom Ranch operations
- Fourth of July still a green light in Williams
- Hiker dies on South Kaibab Trail as temps soar to 114 degrees
- ‘Stars, Stripes and Smiles’: Williams Fourth of July parade applications accepted through June 19
- Five residents in the running for three seats on Williams City Council
- Glamping area proposed for Espee-Red Lake area of Williams
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: