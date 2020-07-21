Williams City Council approves tentative budget
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams City Council approved the tentative 2020-2021 budget at a special meeting July 20.
With a 5-0 vote, council approved the tentative Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget of $34,348,225 with the final budget hearing set for Aug. 13. During that time, the budget can be reduced but nothing can be added that would increase that figure.
This year’s budget is $4.5 million more than the previous year’s budget of $29.9 million, which ended June 30.
“When we have our budget hearings we can adjust the numbers within that number, we just can’t exceed that,” said Vice Mayor Don Dent.
Dent said the city council will look at the finances for each city department at the upcoming budget hearing.
With sales and bed tax making up the bulk of the city’s annual budget, the decrease in visitors to the area because of the coronavirus pandemic is having a direct impact on the city’s bottom line.
Williams saw a 58 percent decline in sales and BBB (Bed, Board and Booze) tax revenue for the month of April when compared to the same time last year.
April brought in $256,151 in sales and BBB tax revenue for Williams, a drop from $609,557 the city received in 2019. The figure was the lowest April revenue since 2005, which was $227,482.
City sales tax revenue for April was $223,837, a decrease of 55 percent from the $494,090 in 2019.
BBB tax revenue for April was $32,315, a decrease of 72 percent from the $115,467 in 2019.
The city has not received figures for May at of printing.
The city has posted the tentative budget on its website and on page six of the Williams-Grand Canyon News.
The council will hold a budget work session July 28, and there is an opportunity for public input at the July 23 and Aug. 13 regular council meetings.
