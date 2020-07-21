Hikers, visitors warned not to park at trailhead
Originally Published: July 21, 2020 11:06 a.m.
Hikers and visitors are being asked by Grand Canyon National Park not to park at the South Kaibab trailhead.
The parking lot is for employees only. To avoid receiving a ticket or a boot, do not drive past and around the road closed signs and visitors should not park at the trailhead. With shuttle bus and taxi service suspended, visitors should plan to park farther away and add extra time and mileage for walking to the trailhead. The nearest place to park is at Pipe Creek Overlook or the Yaki picnic area, with a walking distance around one-half of a mile.
Most Read
- Five residents in the running for three seats on Williams City Council
- More than 60 Phoenix firefighters test positive for coronavirus
- Luxury RV and cottage resort, multi-sports complex planned in heart of Prescott Valley
- Out of the past: The summer of 1920 in Williams
- Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo set for July 24-26; no spectators allowed
- Meet the candidates: Dawn Trapp
- Meet the candidates: Frank McNelly
- Meet the candidates: Michael Cowen
- Obituary: Winnie Lorinda Carpenter
- Tusayan signs new agreement with Coconino County Sheriff’s Office
- City to hold Fourth of July fireworks and parade
- Update: Fireworks, Legion barbecue, prayer event still a go for the Fourth
- Fired up for the Fourth: Fireworks set for Saturday, governor’s order cancels parade
- Monument Fire northwest of Ash Fork at 600 acres
- Grand Canyon National Park to modify Phantom Ranch operations
- Fourth of July still a green light in Williams
- Hiker dies on South Kaibab Trail as temps soar to 114 degrees
- No plans for Williams to require face masks after Ducey announcement
- ‘Stars, Stripes and Smiles’: Williams Fourth of July parade applications accepted through June 19
- Five residents in the running for three seats on Williams City Council
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
More like this story
Grand Canyon National Park returns to Level 1 water conservation; limited water on trails due to seasonal shut-off