Hikers, visitors warned not to park at trailhead

Hikers and visitors are being asked by Grand Canyon National Park not to park at the South Kaibab trailhead. (Photo/Grand Canyon National Park)

Originally Published: July 21, 2020 11:06 a.m.

Hikers and visitors are being asked by Grand Canyon National Park not to park at the South Kaibab trailhead.

photo

The parking lot is for employees only. To avoid receiving a ticket or a boot, do not drive past and around the road closed signs and visitors should not park at the trailhead. With shuttle bus and taxi service suspended, visitors should plan to park farther away and add extra time and mileage for walking to the trailhead. The nearest place to park is at Pipe Creek Overlook or the Yaki picnic area, with a walking distance around one-half of a mile.

