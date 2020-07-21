COVID-19 testing continues at Ft. Tuthill; preregistration recommended

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is asking individuals seeking COVID-19 testing at Fort Tuthill County Park to register online prior to arriving at the site.

Registration will assist staff with planning by providing a total anticipated testing count for each day. Individuals that register to be tested will receive an authorization ticket that should be presented at the testing site.

Individuals exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, runny nose, congestion and new loss of taste or smell) and individuals that feel they have been exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to be tested. Waiting 5 to 8 days following exposure is recommended in order to obtain the most accurate results. Individuals requesting testing outside of this timeframe may be asked to come back during the 5 – 8 day window.

The incubation period for COVID-19, the amount of time it takes before symptoms develop or an individual becomes contagious, is 2-14 days. Testing later in the incubation period increases the confidence in a negative result.

Warning signs of COVID-19 include trouble breathing, chest pain, confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake and bluish lips or face. If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately.

To help protect others, people who have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case and are awaiting testing should stay home and quarantine as much as possible. If an individual must leave home, wearing a face covering and practicing physical distancing is strongly recommended.

Due to resource limitations, including laboratory capacity, supplies and staffing, the testing site may need to limit the number of tests provided per day.

Notification of an early testing site closure will be posted at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19, on the County Facebook page, and at the park entrance. The COVID-19 Information Line, 928-679- 7300, can also provide the most up to date information.

Testing is free of charge and is provided on a first come first served basis. Everyone at the testing site is required to wear a mask or face covering. Testing is intended for Coconino County residents.

Testing is scheduled Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information and resources on COVID-19 is available by visiting www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or call the County COVID-19 Information Line at (928) 679-7300 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

