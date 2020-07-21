Coconino Community College to only offer remote learning this fall

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — With just a few exceptions, Coconino Community College will offer classes solely online this fall.

“In the interest of the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and the wider community, Coconino Community College has made the difficult decision to limit in-person contact for the fall semester,” the college said in a statement.

The remote courses will be offered through videoconferencing, online or hybrid, with some classes still offering in-person labs. Each course will still have a faculty member interacting.

All three Coconino Community College locations will remain open for business purposes and student use of computer labs, the college said. Students will also be able to participate in the loaner laptop program and Wi-Fi at the locations.

“Although we heard many students want to be back with us in person, we have to keep the health and safety of everybody a priority,” the school said. “At CCC, our dedicated faculty members thrive on face-to-face interactions with their students. This decision pains our faculty deeply, but they understand that it is necessary at this uncertain time.”

The college said they hope by going to remote delivery, there will be less disruption of classes because of future uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic.

“We need to make certain students have a positive, uninterrupted educational experience,” they said. “This decision was made after exhaustive consultation with colleagues college-wide and with input from the Coconino County Department of Health and Human Services.”

The college acknowledged they were trying to meet the needs of all students with concern for those who learn best in-person, those who lack access to technology and those with health concerns.

“There is no doubt that enrollments will be affected. That cannot be our primary concern, and, despite some difficult choices in our future, we must consider the primary concern of health and safety,” the school said.

Students who have already registered for in-person classes will be contacted to discuss their options, and students may also contact their advisors to learn more. Also, CCC has put several support services in place through the Student Affairs department to help students be successful in their remote delivery educational experience.

More information about CCC or to register for classes is available by visiting www.coconino.edu.