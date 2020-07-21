OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, July 22
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Antietam National Battlefield statue vandalized

US Park Rangers of Antietam National Battlefield are investigating recent vandalism in the park. (Photo/NPS)

US Park Rangers of Antietam National Battlefield are investigating recent vandalism in the park. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: July 21, 2020 11:02 a.m.

SHARPSBURG, M.D. — U.S. Park Rangers at Antietam National Battlefield are investigating recent graffiti vandalism on the Robert E. Lee statue within the park.

Graffiti and other forms of damage to parks are harmful and illegal. Repair of vandalized sites is costly and time consuming, and staff often cannot restore sites and resources to their former condition.

The park is seeking information about the vandalism. Anyone that could help identify those responsible should contact any National Park Service (NPS) employee or call Special Agents of the NPS Investigative Services Branch.

Call or text: 888-653-0009 or online at www.nps.gov/ISB “Submit a Tip.”

Antietam National Battlefield preserves and protects the stories of 23,000 soldiers killed, wounded, or missing after the Battle of Antietam on September 17, 1862.

Information provided by NPS

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Double-fatality under investigation at Grand Canyon National Park
Missing person search underway at Grand Canyon
Grand Canyon National Park seeking information on vandalism
Grand Canyon seeks assistance in vehicle burglary investigation
Parks in Brief: Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Katmai National Park and Preserve
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State