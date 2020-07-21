Antietam National Battlefield statue vandalized

SHARPSBURG, M.D. — U.S. Park Rangers at Antietam National Battlefield are investigating recent graffiti vandalism on the Robert E. Lee statue within the park.

Graffiti and other forms of damage to parks are harmful and illegal. Repair of vandalized sites is costly and time consuming, and staff often cannot restore sites and resources to their former condition.

The park is seeking information about the vandalism. Anyone that could help identify those responsible should contact any National Park Service (NPS) employee or call Special Agents of the NPS Investigative Services Branch.

Call or text: 888-653-0009 or online at www.nps.gov/ISB “Submit a Tip.”

Antietam National Battlefield preserves and protects the stories of 23,000 soldiers killed, wounded, or missing after the Battle of Antietam on September 17, 1862.

Information provided by NPS