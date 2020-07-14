OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, July 15
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Two candidates vie for mayor of Tusayan

Craig Sanderson and Clarinda Vail are running for mayor of Tusayan. The primary election takes place Aug. 4. Early voting for the primary election started July 8. (Submitted photos)

Craig Sanderson and Clarinda Vail are running for mayor of Tusayan. The primary election takes place Aug. 4. Early voting for the primary election started July 8. (Submitted photos)

Originally Published: July 14, 2020 3:03 p.m.

Grand Canyon News is running a Q & A for both candidates running for mayor of Tusayan.

Candidates were asked to answer the same questions about important local topics including why they are seeking office, what residents can expect during their term if elected and what they see in Tusayan's future. Craig Sanderson is the incumbent and Clarinda Vail is a long-time resident and business owner.

Each candidate was given the same questions. Individual Q & A's can be found by clicking on each candidate's name.

Craig Sanderson, candidate for Tusayan mayor.

Clarinda Vail, candidate for Tusayan mayor.

The primary election takes place Aug. 4. Early voting for the primary election started July 8.

The Coconino County Elections office mailed out over 44,600 early ballots to voters on the permanent early voting list (PEVL) and those who have requested a single election early ballot for the primary election.

Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen urges all Coconino County registered voters to request an early ballot be mailed to them, or to vote early in person at one of the early voting locations.

“Early voting is the safest method for our voters, poll workers and election staff members during this COVID 19 pandemic,” Hansen said.

Hansen said early voters can decide how they want to return their voted early ballot: by mail; dropping it off in a ballot drop box or at an early voting location or dropping it off at any polling location in the county on Election Day.

“Recently, there has been a lot of misinformation about fraud associated with early voting. This is just not true,” Hansen said. “We have numerous safeguards and procedures in place that would catch anyone trying to cast fraudulent early ballots.”

Ballots can be turned in at the Grand Canyon Schools Superintendent’s Office in Grand Canyon National Park, located at 100 Boulder Street in Grand Canyon. By appointment only – call (928) 607-6931.

Document

Early voting sites for Aug. 4, 2020 primary election

Download .PDF

The Aug. 4 primary election is a partisan primary, meaning voters on the PEVL who are registered with a recognized political party are being mailed an early ballot for the political party indicated on their voter registration form. Recognized political parties in Arizona for the 2020 elections are Democratic, Republican and Libertarian.

Voters on the PEVL who are registered as Independent, with no party affiliation, or an unrecognized political party, were sent a notice at the end of May informing them that they should return the notice indicating which political party ballot they want to receive. If this notice was not returned, the Elections Office cannot mail the voter an early ballot until they tell the Elections Office what party ballot they want to receive. Independent and unaffiliated voters who are on the PEVL and did not return their notice may call the Elections Office to request the specific party ballot, or do so online at www.coconino.az.gov/elections, select “Early Ballot Request”.

The Libertarian Party has a closed primary, which means only early voters registered as Libertarian will be mailed a Libertarian ballot. Independent and unaffiliated voters may not request a Libertarian ballot.

All registered voters, not on the PEVL, may request an early ballot for the primary by calling the Elections Office; sending a written request to Coconino County Elections Office, 110 E. Cherry Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ, 86001; or submitting an on-line request at www.coconino.az.gov/elections and clicking on “Early Ballot Request.”

The deadline to request an early ballot be mailed is July 24.

Early Voting is also available in person at several locations throughout the county.

To see the list of early voting locations and their office hours go to www.coconino.az.gov/elections, select “Early Voting Locations.”

More information is available from the Elections Office at (928) 679-7860 or toll-free at 800-793-6181.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Five residents in the running for three seats on Williams City Council
Early voting for state primary election kicks off
Tusayan Town Council recall election in voters' hands Tuesday
Williams council members, mayor to run uncontested in Aug. 26 primary election
Oct. 26 last day to request early ballot by mail for Nov. 6 general election
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State