OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, July 15
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Monument Fire north of Ash Fork at 1,783acres

The Monument Fire is located 30 miles northwest of the Ash Fork. (Photo/Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

The Monument Fire is located 30 miles northwest of the Ash Fork. (Photo/Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: July 14, 2020 3:11 p.m.

ASH FORK, Ariz. — Firefighters are making progress on the Monument Fire, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM).

The fire is located approximately 30 miles northwest of Ash Fork, near the Boquillas Ranch.

As of July 11, the fire had grown to 1,783 acres and was 10 percent contained.

The lightning caused fire began July 5, according to DFFM spokesperson Tiffany Davila.

Despite some winds July 11, DFFM reported all lines were holding and minimal smoke was showing within the interior of the fire.

The fire was discovered by the Bill Williams Mountain lookout.

Crews attempted to access the fire July 5, but because of terrain, inaccessibility and safety concerns, crews waited until the morning of July 6 to begin suppression efforts, Davila said.

The fire is moving through heavy pinyon-juniper habitat.

Fire managers said smoke may be visible from Interstate 40 and State Route 64.

“At this time there are no structures threatened but there are some high power electricity lines about two miles north of the fire,” Davila said.

DFFM Phoenix firefighters and Highlands Fire Department’s Bear Jaw hand crews were assigned to the fire along with engines from the Bureau of Land Management, Highlands and Ponderosa Fire Department.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Monument Fire northwest of Ash Fork at 600 acres
Firefighters battle small lightning-caused blaze north of Ash Fork
Officials update wildland fire near Valle to 550 acres, 60 percent contained
Fewer wildfires, but bigger blazes so far this year in Arizona
McRae Fire southeast of Tusayan reaches 3,486 acres
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State