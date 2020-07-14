Monument Fire north of Ash Fork at 1,783acres

ASH FORK, Ariz. — Firefighters are making progress on the Monument Fire, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM).

The fire is located approximately 30 miles northwest of Ash Fork, near the Boquillas Ranch.

As of July 11, the fire had grown to 1,783 acres and was 10 percent contained.

The lightning caused fire began July 5, according to DFFM spokesperson Tiffany Davila.

Despite some winds July 11, DFFM reported all lines were holding and minimal smoke was showing within the interior of the fire.

The fire was discovered by the Bill Williams Mountain lookout.

Crews attempted to access the fire July 5, but because of terrain, inaccessibility and safety concerns, crews waited until the morning of July 6 to begin suppression efforts, Davila said.

The fire is moving through heavy pinyon-juniper habitat.

Fire managers said smoke may be visible from Interstate 40 and State Route 64.

“At this time there are no structures threatened but there are some high power electricity lines about two miles north of the fire,” Davila said.

DFFM Phoenix firefighters and Highlands Fire Department’s Bear Jaw hand crews were assigned to the fire along with engines from the Bureau of Land Management, Highlands and Ponderosa Fire Department.