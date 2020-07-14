Meet the candidates: Michael Vasquez
The Williams-Grand Canyon News gave the five Williams City Council candidates an opportunity to introduce themselves and explain their positions on important issues facing Williams in this Q & A:
Why are you running?
I am dedicated to this city and want to continue to be a voice in the decisions that are necessary to keep us moving forward.
What strengths can you bring to the council?
I bring “institutional memory” after being involved with the community as a former city council member, serving on the chamber board for more than 15 years and working my business, located in downtown Williams for 33 years. I work well with others and do my homework.
What are the biggest issues facing Williams?
Today, the biggest issue is to get our visitation back up to previous years.
Affordable housing.
We could use some small light water use manufacturing companies to help diversify our economy and get the Sweet Water Well online.
What do you see as the city’s greatest strengths?
Williams is 60 miles from the Grand Canyon, which brings our visitors. Our location, being used as a go and return to other areas in Arizona. Owner occupied commercial buildings, our community’s “can do” attitude and our weather.
What can the city do to mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19?
The city can continue to wave late fees for city services. (There should be) no service shut-offs for residents and business owners. We should work with our businesses to keep their doors open and serve our residents to the best of our ability.
