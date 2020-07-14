OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, July 15
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Meet the candidates: Michael Vasquez

Michael Vasquez is a candidate for the Williams City Council. (Submitted photo)

Michael Vasquez is a candidate for the Williams City Council. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: July 14, 2020 12:10 p.m.

The Williams-Grand Canyon News gave the five Williams City Council candidates an opportunity to introduce themselves and explain their positions on important issues facing Williams in this Q & A:

Why are you running?

I am dedicated to this city and want to continue to be a voice in the decisions that are necessary to keep us moving forward.

What strengths can you bring to the council?

I bring “institutional memory” after being involved with the community as a former city council member, serving on the chamber board for more than 15 years and working my business, located in downtown Williams for 33 years. I work well with others and do my homework.

What are the biggest issues facing Williams?

Today, the biggest issue is to get our visitation back up to previous years.

Affordable housing.

We could use some small light water use manufacturing companies to help diversify our economy and get the Sweet Water Well online.

What do you see as the city’s greatest strengths?

Williams is 60 miles from the Grand Canyon, which brings our visitors. Our location, being used as a go and return to other areas in Arizona. Owner occupied commercial buildings, our community’s “can do” attitude and our weather.

What can the city do to mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19?

The city can continue to wave late fees for city services. (There should be) no service shut-offs for residents and business owners. We should work with our businesses to keep their doors open and serve our residents to the best of our ability.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Meet the candidates: Michael Cowen
Meet the candidates: Frank McNelly
Meet the candidates: Craig Fritsinger
Meet the candidates: Dawn Trapp
Meet the write-in candidates for Williams city council
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State