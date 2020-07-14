Meet the candidates: Michael Cowen
The Williams-Grand Canyon News gave the five Williams City Council candidates an opportunity to introduce themselves and explain their positions on important issues facing Williams in this Q & A:
Why are you running?
I am running for the William’s City Council because I truly appreciate and love this town, and want to preserve the quality of life we have here.
I have lived in Williams for 45 years, raised a family here, been involved in several successful businesses and have previously served the people of Williams on the city council and several commissions and committees over the years. I want to give back to our community and do whatever I can during these changing, uncertain times to help guide our city forward in a positive way by making well thought out decisions.
What strengths can you bring to the council?
The strengths I can bring to this council is the willingness to spend the time and look at this position as a job. I can use my past experience in business and by serving Williams previously on the city council, commissions and committees, make the best decisions possible. I feel that being involved in the coaching of kids for 13 years, serving on the Historic Preservation Commission for 20 years, the Airport Commission, the Tourist Marketing Committee, Development Review Board, Ski Committee and a four year city council term in the past, gives me the experience to help with the leadership of Williams.
What are the biggest issues facing Williams?
One of the biggest issues facing Williams is the way our “quality of life” will be affected if we have the explosive, unplanned growth here as we have seen happen in so many cities around us.
Williams has been discovered and we need to preserve what we have with quality, well planned, slow growth.
Two other issues I see facing Williams is the attention needed in regard to our Williams Volunteer Fire Department and keeping our police department equipped with well-trained employees and up to date equipment during these changing, difficult times.
What do you see as the city’s greatest strengths?
Williams has many strengths naturally and economically that makes it such a great, unique place to live. The people of Williams and their ability to deal with the challenges and issues over the years have turned Williams into what it is today. We always seem to come together during a crisis or when support is needed for a family in need or a community project. This always has seemed to happen regardless of our differences. For a town the size of Williams we enjoy so many amenities and services, which are mostly funded by out of town visitors.
What can the city do to mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19?
This COVID-19 issue is a challenge for Williams as it is for everywhere around this country.
Since over half our city’s revenue comes from sales and B & B taxes, good decisions are a must to produce the maximum potential revenues (whatever this amount can be) without putting our citizens in harm’s way of this virus. These revenues are needed to operate the city and preserve our quality of life here. William’s documented COVID-19 case numbers and our current financial condition show it is working so far. It’s the uncertainty of the future of this issue that concerns me and will demand continued, well-thought out decisions by the Williams City Council.
- Monument Fire northwest of Ash Fork at 600 acres
- Guarding the forest: Remembering Aguilar’s firefighting career
- Glamping area proposed for Espee-Red Lake area of Williams
- Glendale man awarded $24.1 million for 2011 helicopter crash near Valle
- Riding out the Fourth: "Peaceful protest" parade makes its way through Williams
- Firefighters battle small lightning-caused blaze north of Ash Fork
- Rangers recover body below Mather Point July 3
- Williams 911: June 29-July 6
- Charlie Gail Hendrix named Tusayan Town Manager
- County: Residents asked to wait 5-8 days from exposure for testing
- City to hold Fourth of July fireworks and parade
- Williams' city manager terminated June 11
- No plans for Williams to require face masks after Ducey announcement
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Magnum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- Update: Fireworks, Legion barbecue, prayer event still a go for the Fourth
- Fired up for the Fourth: Fireworks set for Saturday, governor’s order cancels parade
- Mangum Fire consuming North Kaibab Plateau; grows to 29,689 acres
- Monument Fire northwest of Ash Fork at 600 acres
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Mangum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- Yosemite National Park reopens with restrictions
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: