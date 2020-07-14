Meet the candidates: Michael Cowen

The Williams-Grand Canyon News gave the five Williams City Council candidates an opportunity to introduce themselves and explain their positions on important issues facing Williams in this Q & A:

Why are you running?

I am running for the William’s City Council because I truly appreciate and love this town, and want to preserve the quality of life we have here.

I have lived in Williams for 45 years, raised a family here, been involved in several successful businesses and have previously served the people of Williams on the city council and several commissions and committees over the years. I want to give back to our community and do whatever I can during these changing, uncertain times to help guide our city forward in a positive way by making well thought out decisions.

What strengths can you bring to the council?

The strengths I can bring to this council is the willingness to spend the time and look at this position as a job. I can use my past experience in business and by serving Williams previously on the city council, commissions and committees, make the best decisions possible. I feel that being involved in the coaching of kids for 13 years, serving on the Historic Preservation Commission for 20 years, the Airport Commission, the Tourist Marketing Committee, Development Review Board, Ski Committee and a four year city council term in the past, gives me the experience to help with the leadership of Williams.

What are the biggest issues facing Williams?

One of the biggest issues facing Williams is the way our “quality of life” will be affected if we have the explosive, unplanned growth here as we have seen happen in so many cities around us.

Williams has been discovered and we need to preserve what we have with quality, well planned, slow growth.

Two other issues I see facing Williams is the attention needed in regard to our Williams Volunteer Fire Department and keeping our police department equipped with well-trained employees and up to date equipment during these changing, difficult times.

What do you see as the city’s greatest strengths?

Williams has many strengths naturally and economically that makes it such a great, unique place to live. The people of Williams and their ability to deal with the challenges and issues over the years have turned Williams into what it is today. We always seem to come together during a crisis or when support is needed for a family in need or a community project. This always has seemed to happen regardless of our differences. For a town the size of Williams we enjoy so many amenities and services, which are mostly funded by out of town visitors.

What can the city do to mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19?

This COVID-19 issue is a challenge for Williams as it is for everywhere around this country.

Since over half our city’s revenue comes from sales and B & B taxes, good decisions are a must to produce the maximum potential revenues (whatever this amount can be) without putting our citizens in harm’s way of this virus. These revenues are needed to operate the city and preserve our quality of life here. William’s documented COVID-19 case numbers and our current financial condition show it is working so far. It’s the uncertainty of the future of this issue that concerns me and will demand continued, well-thought out decisions by the Williams City Council.