Meet the candidates: Frank McNelly

The Williams-Grand Canyon News gave the five Williams City Council candidates an opportunity to introduce themselves and explain their positions on important issues facing Williams in this Q & A:

Why are you running?

My wife and I were born and raised here, raised our kids here, our business is here and I want the independent rural character of Williams to stay intact.

I want to continue to help the city council make decisions that will give lasting benefits to our citizens and stay within our budget.

The city has many multiyear ongoing projects that I would like to help get done, including the Dogtown water line replacement and million gallon storage tank, electric system upgrades, street repaving and sidewalk repairs.

I enjoy serving on the City Council.



What strengths can you bring to the Council?

My personal experience of seeing Williams when we had a working sawmill, pulp wood industry and the uncertainty of having no wells and just lake water — before Grand Canyon Railway, Bearizona and the Route 66 bypass. I understand the history of our town and what it took to get us to the good place we are now.

I also served on the Williams Planning Commission for 12 years before being elected to the city council.

What are the biggest issues facing Williams?

Williams has been discovered by people who want to escape the heat, problems of big city crime, crowding and politics or just want to live in a clean small town like ours. It is imperative that we upgrade our infrastructure and insist on planned structured growth that is paid for by the developers who want to move here and not by the local citizens.

It is so important that we maintain our clean rural character. Williams is doing good and we don’t need someone or something to save us.

What do you see as the city’s greatest strengths?

One of the biggest strengths are the people who live, work, have businesses, raise families and love and respect what a great place Williams is.



The city employees are a great strength, they are asked to do many, many things and they get it done.



We have our Historic Route 66 downtown, five local lakes, a beautiful golf course, Grand Canyon Railway, Bearizona, Kaibab National Forest, I-40, good schools, new health care center, swimming pool and recreation center, great rodeo grounds, reliable water supply and of course the Grand Canyon. The cleanliness of the town along with all of these things and many others, make Williams unique and successful.



What can the city do to mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19

Sales. Bed, Board and Booze taxes are the largest revenue source for the city and COVID-19 shutdowns have really hurt revenues.

The city has put on a hiring freeze and asked all departments to put off expenditures where possible. The street projects are on hold and the city is getting by on as little as it can.

I think the city should do what it can to keep the town open for business. We should allow events to go on as much as possible, requiring organizers and tourists to use common sense and take personal responsibility to stay safe.

