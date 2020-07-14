Meet the candidates: Craig Fritsinger

The Williams-Grand Canyon News gave the five Williams City Council candidates an opportunity to introduce themselves and explain their positions on important issues facing Williams in this Q & A:

Why are you running?

The city of Williams needs council leadership, but mostly communication.

As I walk around and see the people of this great community, I am met with many questions and/or concerns. This city has a lot going for it and if we communicate, we as council members can get community support. As your council member, I can support the city and the community as a whole and effectively communicate. I pride myself on being 100 percent committed and hold a high regard for attendance, being a full time resident, and understanding what is being presented (prior to the council meeting) on the topics being discussed. One concern that I have, is this phrase “That is the way we have always done it.” Just because we have always done it that way does not make it right.

What strengths can you bring to the council?

Due diligence and understanding of what is on the agenda so the best decisions can be made, most of all being involved daily.

I have vast experience with business, leadership, preparation and understanding of budgets and have excellent people skills. I live in the city full time and listen to the community. I follow a strict guideline of “If you say you are going to do it, then do it.” Or don’t say you are going to do it. I don’t give up just because others don’t agree, I keep pushing and I don’t make decisions based upon what will it do for me. I make decisions based upon what will be best for the community.



What are the biggest issues facing Williams?

This city, as well as others, are facing many challenges.

I use the word challenges because it is a challenge, but by working together, we can overcome any challenge. We just need to work together to achieve what is best for the community.

This hasn’t always been achieved. An example of this is the city manager. Why has the city manager position been a revolving door?

Another concern is the city budget. Due to COVID-19, adjustments had to be made. We as a city were not collecting the much-needed tax revenue. Another question that I have and had been asked by some of our citizens was, why is the recycling being discontinued? Adjustments had to be made because of budget concerns, however, this will hurt the overall effect of the environmental impact. This is only a short-term fix.

What do you see as the city’s greatest strengths?

This is a great community.

We have downtown redevelopment, tourism and people making Williams their full-time residence. When the council is cohesive in their decision making, this is a great strength. We operate on a very limited budget and we make it work. We support our local businesses and community. We need to be more effective in planning (controlled growth). By putting this all together, we are a great community.

We need to get a qualified city manager and we need to look at affordable housing. If elected, I will be working on an affordable housing program. We have a great future ahead of us and need the right leadership to make it happen.

What can the city do to mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19?

This is something the world has never had to deal with. It has been a long six months and no insight of when it will end. I don’t feel anybody has the answers.

We must rely upon the leadership of our country, meaning the federal, state and local government and the advice of the CDC. We must follow the guidelines. This is not an easy task, but we will get over it eventually. We as a community must work together. The impact of financial hardship affects us all. By throwing money at it does not make it go away. We can contain groups of more than 50, limited social gatherings, but most important, treat everyone and every business the same. We should not make special exceptions. If we follow this, we will get over this sooner than later