Hikers, visitors warned of excessive heat at Canyon

Hikers should hike before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m., rest in shade whenever possible, and avoid hiking during the heat of the day. Rangers advise that anyone hiking in heat needs to balance food and water intake, drink when thirsty, and get wet to stay cool. (Photo/Grand Canyon National Park)

Originally Published: July 14, 2020 1:59 p.m.

With temperatures reaching a high of 113 degrees at Phantom Ranch, 101 degrees at Indian Garden and 94 degrees on the North Rim, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning July 13 for Grand Canyon National Park.

Park rangers have responded to a number of heat related illnesses this year, including several rescues and one possible heat related death.

Rangers are strongly urging visitors who plan to hike into the Canyon to take extra precautions and hike smart. Hikers should hike before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m., rest in shade whenever possible, and avoid hiking during the heat of the day. Rangers advise that anyone hiking in heat needs to balance food and water intake, drink when thirsty, and get wet to stay cool.

