Monument Fire northwest of Ash Fork at 600 acres

ASH FORK, Ariz. – The Monument Fire, located 30 miles northwest of Ash Fork near the Boquillas Ranch has grown to 600 acres. It is 10 percent contained.

The lightning caused fire began July 5, according to Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management spokesperson Tiffany Davila.

The fire continues to move north and northeast. It will continue to grow because of current high winds and temperatures. No structures are threatened at this time.

Smoke will be visible from I-40 and Highway 64.

The fire was discovered by the Bill Williams Mountain lookout.

Crews attempted to access the fire July 5, but because of terrain, inaccessibility and safety concerns, crews waited until the morning of July 6 to begin suppression efforts, Davila said.

The fire is moving through heavy pinyon-juniper habitat.

DFFM Phoenix firefighters and Highlands Fire Department's Bear Jaw hand crews are assigned to the fire along with engines from the Bureau of Land Management, Highlands and Ponderosa Fire Department.

Information provided by the Department of Forestry and Fire Management