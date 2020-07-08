OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, July 09
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Comic hero 'Asterix' plans friendly assault on the New World

This image released by Papercutz shows the cover image for "The Chieftain's Daughter," the latest in the Asterix collection. Papercutz, which specializes in graphic novels for all ages, is republishing "Asterix" collections this summer with a new English translations — one specifically geared to American readers. Created by comic-strip artist Alberto Uderzo and writer Rene Goscinny in 1959, "Asterix" books have been translated into 111 languages, sold some 380 million albums worldwide and spawned multiple films. (Papercutz via AP)

This image released by Papercutz shows the cover image for "The Chieftain's Daughter," the latest in the Asterix collection. Papercutz, which specializes in graphic novels for all ages, is republishing "Asterix" collections this summer with a new English translations — one specifically geared to American readers. Created by comic-strip artist Alberto Uderzo and writer Rene Goscinny in 1959, "Asterix" books have been translated into 111 languages, sold some 380 million albums worldwide and spawned multiple films. (Papercutz via AP)

By Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer
Originally Published: July 8, 2020 4:12 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Williams subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Christmas concerts to begin Nov. 30
Beautiful melodies
Twilight a pale time of day
Former Williams resident and News staffer releases new book
New film club, offers opportunity to share interests
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State