Rangers recover body below Mather Point July 3
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On July 3, the body of Maria A. Salgado Lopez, 59, of Scottsdale, Arizona was recovered approximately 100 feet below the rim.
Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a visitor who fell from the rim west of Mather Point at approximately 12:35 p.m.
According to NPS, Lopez had been hiking off trail and taking photographs with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.
Grand Canyon National Park staff encourage all visitors to have a safe visit by staying on designated trails and walkways, always keeping a safe distance from the edge of the rim and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks.
Information provided by NPS
- City to hold Fourth of July fireworks and parade
- Update: Fireworks, Legion barbecue, prayer event still a go for the Fourth
- Fired up for the Fourth: Fireworks set for Saturday, governor’s order cancels parade
- Grand Canyon National Park to modify Phantom Ranch operations
- Fourth of July still a green light in Williams
- ‘Stars, Stripes and Smiles’: Williams Fourth of July parade applications accepted through June 19
- Fourth of July is not to be missed in Williams
- Yosemite National Park reopens with restrictions
- Hiker dies on South Kaibab Trail as temps soar to 114 degrees
- Fireworks and parade planned for Fourth of July in Williams
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Magnum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- City to hold Fourth of July fireworks and parade
- Williams' city manager terminated June 11
- No plans for Williams to require face masks after Ducey announcement
- Historic Route 66 Car Show rolls into town this weekend
- Update: Mangum Fire on Kaibab Plateau grows to 500 acres
- Update: Fireworks, Legion barbecue, prayer event still a go for the Fourth
- Fired up for the Fourth: Fireworks set for Saturday, governor’s order cancels parade
- Mangum Fire consuming North Kaibab Plateau; grows to 29,689 acres
- Firefighters gain ground on 800-acre Mangum Fire on Kaibab Plateau
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: