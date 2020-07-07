OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, July 07
Weather  81.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Rangers recover body below Mather Point July 3

Mather Point if one of the most popular viewpoints at Grand Canyon National Park (Photo/NPS)

Mather Point if one of the most popular viewpoints at Grand Canyon National Park (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: July 7, 2020 1:39 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On July 3, the body of Maria A. Salgado Lopez, 59, of Scottsdale, Arizona was recovered approximately 100 feet below the rim.

Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a visitor who fell from the rim west of Mather Point at approximately 12:35 p.m.

According to NPS, Lopez had been hiking off trail and taking photographs with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

Grand Canyon National Park staff encourage all visitors to have a safe visit by staying on designated trails and walkways, always keeping a safe distance from the edge of the rim and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks.

Information provided by NPS

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Rangers respond to report of someone over the edge at Grand Canyon
Body recovered below South Rim believed to be missing person Michael Legus
UPDATE: Second accidental death reported in Grand Canyon National Park in 2019
Body of man recovered from below the South Rim of Grand Canyon identified
Rangers recover body below Mather Point
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State