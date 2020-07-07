Rangers recover body below Mather Point July 3

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On July 3, the body of Maria A. Salgado Lopez, 59, of Scottsdale, Arizona was recovered approximately 100 feet below the rim.

Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a visitor who fell from the rim west of Mather Point at approximately 12:35 p.m.

According to NPS, Lopez had been hiking off trail and taking photographs with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

Grand Canyon National Park staff encourage all visitors to have a safe visit by staying on designated trails and walkways, always keeping a safe distance from the edge of the rim and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks.

Information provided by NPS