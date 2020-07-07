OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, July 07
Weather  81.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Plane makes emergency landing on West Sedona street

A small plane makes an emergency landing in lanes of State Route 89A in West Sedona the morning of July 5. Neither of the two occupants were seriously injured. (Photo/Sedona Fire District)

A small plane makes an emergency landing in lanes of State Route 89A in West Sedona the morning of July 5. Neither of the two occupants were seriously injured. (Photo/Sedona Fire District)

Jason Brooks, Verde Independent
Originally Published: July 7, 2020 2:01 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Williams subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Small plane crashes on Iron Springs Road in Prescott
FBI: Forest Service officer involved in shooting was injured, treated by EMS
Interstate 40 and Interstate 17 reopen in northern Arizona
Airplane makes hard landing in Seligman
Yavapai County men killed in weekend plane crash
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State