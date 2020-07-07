OFFERS
Grand Canyon recognizes those who served over July 4 weekend

Grand Canyon National Park gave a special shout out to military members who are now employed with the National Park Service July 4. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: July 7, 2020 12:55 p.m.

Grand Canyon National Park gave a special shout out to military members who are now employed with the National Park Service July 4.

The park employs over 5,800 active-duty military and veterans (28 percent of the NPS workforce) in a wide array of careers. "We thank them for their service, and to everyone, we wish a happy Fourth of July," the park stated.

