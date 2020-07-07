Grand Canyon and Tusayan Resource Guide
Local resources include COVID-19 information and hotlines
COVID-19 information:
Coconino County COVID-19 call center: (928) 679-7300
For resources to manage your wellbeing in respoonse to COVID-19:
https://www.coconino.az.gov/2265/Stronger-As-One
Coconino Coalition for Children offers many on-line resources for families and children. https://coconinokids.org.
Rent assistance: Coconino County has utility assistance for electric, gas, wood, water and propane available to Coconino County residents that meet their income eligibility. Call (928) 679-7300 for more information.
North Country HealthCare — Grand Canyon
Address: 1 Clinic Rd, Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023
Phone: (928) 233-5125
Coconino County has been conducting weekly local testing at the Grand Canyon Clinic – please contact the clinic for next scheduled testing. The clinic also has an on-line symptom checker at northcountryhealthcare.org/covid-19symptomchecker.
Northern Arizona Healthcare hotline:
Call (928) 773-2301, for questions about coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure, transmission and/or testing
Grand Canyon Food Pantry:
The pantry is open for business. All food is pre-bagged and handed out.
Hours:
Monday from 9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.
Wednesday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m
Saturday from 2 - 5 p.m.
Those interested in volunteering at the pantry can contact Mike Scott at (207) 229-1228. More information and updates are available at https://www.facebook.com/gcfoodpantryinc.
Tusayan Food Bank:
The Tusayan Food Bank now has additional resources with the additional support of the town of Tusayan and St Mary's Food Bank Alliance.
Distribution date and time can be found at https://spiritofthecanyon.com/food-bank-calendar.
Valle Food Bank:
The Grand Canyon Food Pantry and St Mary's Food Bank have set up a temporary distribution site at the Valle Hardware Feed & Supply located at 593 Carol Drive in Valle. Those in need can register and find more information at https://spiritofthecanyon.com/food-bank-calendar/
If you are in crisis:
Behavorial Health Crisis Line:
1-877-756-4090
National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255 or text "hello" to 741741
Victim Witness Services 24/7 Crisis Line: (928) 774-1414 (Flagstaff Police Department non-emergency line – you do NOT need to make a report, just ask for an advocate). Local Advocate: Bethany Larsen: (928) 864-9791
Northland Family Help Center 24/7 Crisis Hotline: (928) 527-1900
Northern Arizona Mental Health Crisis: 1-877-756-4090
Northern Arizona Care and Services After Assault (NACASA):
(928) 522-9460
National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
Catholic Charities Community Services: Call (928) 774-9125 for housing questions.
