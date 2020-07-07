Firefighters battle small lightning-caused blaze north of Ash Fork
ASH FORK, Ariz. - Firefighters are battling a small wildland fire in the Boquillas Ranch area north of Ash Fork.
The lightning caused fire that began the afternoon of July 5 is estimated at 100 acres, according to Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management spokesperson Tiffany Davila.
The fire was discovered by the Bill Williams Mountain lookout.
Crews attempted to access the fire July 5, but because of terrain, inaccessibility and safety concerns, crews waited until the morning of July 6 to begin suppression efforts, Davila said.
The fire is moving through heavy pinyon-juniper habitat.
Fire managers said current high winds and heat will create high fire activity with smoke visible from Interstate 40 and State Route 64.
"At this time there are no structures threatened but there are some high power electricity lines about two miles north of the fire," Davila said.
DFFM Phoenix firefighters and Highlands Fire Department's Bear Jaw hand crews are assigned to the fire along with engines from the Bureau of Land Management, Highlands and Ponderosa Fire Department.
