OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, July 07
Weather  81.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Firefighters battle small lightning-caused blaze north of Ash Fork

A lightning-caused fire is currently burning near Ash Fork. (Photo/DFFM)

A lightning-caused fire is currently burning near Ash Fork. (Photo/DFFM)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: July 7, 2020 4:22 p.m.

ASH FORK, Ariz. - Firefighters are battling a small wildland fire in the Boquillas Ranch area north of Ash Fork.

The lightning caused fire that began the afternoon of July 5 is estimated at 100 acres, according to Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management spokesperson Tiffany Davila.

The fire was discovered by the Bill Williams Mountain lookout.

Crews attempted to access the fire July 5, but because of terrain, inaccessibility and safety concerns, crews waited until the morning of July 6 to begin suppression efforts, Davila said.

The fire is moving through heavy pinyon-juniper habitat.

Fire managers said current high winds and heat will create high fire activity with smoke visible from Interstate 40 and State Route 64.

"At this time there are no structures threatened but there are some high power electricity lines about two miles north of the fire," Davila said.

DFFM Phoenix firefighters and Highlands Fire Department's Bear Jaw hand crews are assigned to the fire along with engines from the Bureau of Land Management, Highlands and Ponderosa Fire Department.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Officials update wildland fire near Valle to 550 acres, 60 percent contained
April 24 update: Evacuation orders lifted for Woodland Ranch near Valle
Sedona Fire Department battles 8-acre wildfire July 22
Park managing wildland use fire on the North Rim
Higher wildfire activity expected in areas with grass growth
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State