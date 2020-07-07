OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, July 07
Weather  81.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

From the desk of the librarian: week of July 8

Originally Published: July 7, 2020 3:39 p.m.

Summer Reading Challenge

Jun 1 to Jul 31

Read to earn points; earn points to win prizes! All ages (includes adults) can participate. Sign up at wpl.azsummerreading.org or get a paper packet at the library.

Grab & Go Kits

Different kit each week

Pick up a kit and make the project at home. Supplies and instructions included. This week is paper crowns / origami crowns and helmets!

*NOTE: Mask are required for the following in-person activities and will be provided.

Williams Writers Workshop

Every Wednesday

5:00 - 6:00

A group for critique, feedback, prompts, and camaraderie. The library will be open from 5 to 6 for this special program only.

Arizona Book Club

Monday, Jul 13

5:15 – 6:30

A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trail by Bill Bryson

Doors open at 5:00.

Crafternoon: Fairy Houses

Tuesday, Jul 14

4:00 - 6:00

Join us for an all ages crafting afternoon. Supplies and instructions provided, but you can also bring cups, bowls, or pots; natural objects (twigs, rocks, etc), and tiny odds and ends to add to your own garden.

Arizona Book Club

Monday, Jul 20

5:15 – 6:30

Sunk Without a Sound: The Tragic Colorado River Honeymoon of Glen and Bessie Hyde by Brad Dimock

Doors open at 5:00.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

From the desk of the librarian: week of June 10
From the desk of the librarian: week of June 17
From the desk of the librarian: week of Feb. 5
From the desk of the librarian: Week of Jan. 29
From the desk of the librarian
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State