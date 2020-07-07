From the desk of the librarian: week of July 8

Summer Reading Challenge

Jun 1 to Jul 31

Read to earn points; earn points to win prizes! All ages (includes adults) can participate. Sign up at wpl.azsummerreading.org or get a paper packet at the library.

Grab & Go Kits

Different kit each week

Pick up a kit and make the project at home. Supplies and instructions included. This week is paper crowns / origami crowns and helmets!

*NOTE: Mask are required for the following in-person activities and will be provided.

Williams Writers Workshop

Every Wednesday

5:00 - 6:00

A group for critique, feedback, prompts, and camaraderie. The library will be open from 5 to 6 for this special program only.

Arizona Book Club

Monday, Jul 13

5:15 – 6:30

A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trail by Bill Bryson

Doors open at 5:00.

Crafternoon: Fairy Houses

Tuesday, Jul 14

4:00 - 6:00

Join us for an all ages crafting afternoon. Supplies and instructions provided, but you can also bring cups, bowls, or pots; natural objects (twigs, rocks, etc), and tiny odds and ends to add to your own garden.

Arizona Book Club

Monday, Jul 20

5:15 – 6:30

Sunk Without a Sound: The Tragic Colorado River Honeymoon of Glen and Bessie Hyde by Brad Dimock

Doors open at 5:00.