From the desk of the librarian: week of July 8
Summer Reading Challenge
Jun 1 to Jul 31
Read to earn points; earn points to win prizes! All ages (includes adults) can participate. Sign up at wpl.azsummerreading.org or get a paper packet at the library.
Grab & Go Kits
Different kit each week
Pick up a kit and make the project at home. Supplies and instructions included. This week is paper crowns / origami crowns and helmets!
*NOTE: Mask are required for the following in-person activities and will be provided.
Williams Writers Workshop
Every Wednesday
5:00 - 6:00
A group for critique, feedback, prompts, and camaraderie. The library will be open from 5 to 6 for this special program only.
Arizona Book Club
Monday, Jul 13
5:15 – 6:30
A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trail by Bill Bryson
Doors open at 5:00.
Crafternoon: Fairy Houses
Tuesday, Jul 14
4:00 - 6:00
Join us for an all ages crafting afternoon. Supplies and instructions provided, but you can also bring cups, bowls, or pots; natural objects (twigs, rocks, etc), and tiny odds and ends to add to your own garden.
Arizona Book Club
Monday, Jul 20
5:15 – 6:30
Sunk Without a Sound: The Tragic Colorado River Honeymoon of Glen and Bessie Hyde by Brad Dimock
Doors open at 5:00.
